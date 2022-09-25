While many participants will be racing against the clock, the annual event also raises thousands of pounds for charities with many sponsored to complete the run.

Among those taking part is legendary fundraiser When John Burkhill, with the 10k due to be the 1,033rd race he will have completed.

John Burkhill is completing the Sheffield 10K today to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

He will be pushing his famous pram along the course hoping for donations in his bucket from spectators lining the route.

John, aged 83, who also recently completed the Great North Run, is lovingly known as the Man with the Pram and has made it his mission to raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support after tragically losing his wife June to cancer and then his daughter Karen died in the space of a year.

You can donate to John’s appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madwalker

He has raised £865,690 so far.

The race office, the baggage storage area and assembly zones open at 7.30am.

The warm up for the 10k will begin at 9.10am, with the race officially starting at 9.30am.

The starting line is on Arundel Gate, next to the Crucible Theatre.

Arundel Gate, Surrey Street and Norfolk Street will all be fully closed from 4am to 4pm.

From 8am onwards, there will be a number of roads closed in Sheffield to accommodate the run.

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) closed from 08:30 to 11:45

A61 Ring Road (clockwise) closed from 08:30 to 11:45

Brocco Bank closed from 08:30 to 11:30

Charter Row closed from 08:30 to 12:15

Charles Street closed from 08:30 to 16:00

Ecclesall Road closed from 08:30 to 11:30

Ecclesall Road (Eastbound) closed from 08:30 to 11:30

Endcliffe Vale Road closed from 08:30 to 11:30

Furnival Gate (Westbound) closed from 08:30 to 11:45

Furnival Gate (Eastbound) closed from 08:30 to 12:15

Graham Road closed from 08:30 to 11:15

Hangingwater Road (Southbound) closed from 08:30 to 11:15

Moore Street closed from 08:30 to 11:45

Oakbrook Road (Eastbound) closed from 08:30 to 11:15

Pinstone Street closed from 08:30 to 12:15

Riverdale Road closed from 08:30 to 11:15

Rustlings Road (Eastbound) closed from 08:30 to 11:00