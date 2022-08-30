Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this one will be extra special for the 83-year-old Sheffield legend, lovingly known as the Man with the Pram, as it will be the first time he has raced with his grandson Danny Burkhill.

Like his grandfather, who was spurred on to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after tragically losing his wife June and his daughter Karen in the space of a year, Danny has his own special motivation for running the famous race in Newcastle on Sunday, September 11.

The 30-year-old’s dad, John’s son, Stuart, recently revealed how he is himself battling cancer, and Danny will be running in aid of Blood Cancer UK.

John Burkhill says his 25th Great North Run will be 'very, very special' as it will be the first time he has raced with his grandson Danny Burkhill

“Danny’s done a few marathons before but we’ve never been in the same race,” says John.

“He’ll be a long way in front of me but it’s a great honour to be racing together. It’s very, very special.”

‘I’m a very lucky man to be able to do what I do’

Sheffield's John Burkhill, better known as the Man with the Pram, is preparing to take part in his 25th Great North Run at the age of 83. He is attempting to raise £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support

John is just happy to make it round these days, knowing every pace and every penny that drops in his bucket takes him another step closer to reaching the magic million pound fundraising goal he has set himself in memory of June and Karen.

But there’s still a friendly rivalry between him and his grandson.

“He says he’s going to try to beat the times I did when I was race walking properly. I think my best time for a half-marathon was about 1h58m, so he’ll have his work cut out,” explains John.

John Burkhill with his grandson Danny Burkhill, with whom he will be racing in the Great North Run on September 11

John may not be as fast as he once was, but he has no plans to hang up his shoes or consign his distinctive green wig and foam hand to the wardrobe any time soon.

“I feel great. Each day I just put some WD40 on my knees and away we go again,” he jokes.

“I’m a very lucky man to be able to do what I do. The people of Sheffield are absolutely brilliant. They help keep me going, and I’m going to keep going no matter what.

“I’ve got some great friends up in Newcastle too and I always get a massive reception up there. I’m even learning some of their language.”

John can always rely on the support of the crowds whenever he’s racing, but even without them he’s never alone.

‘Whenever I’m pushing that pram it’s like they’re both with me’

His mascot Biggles is his late wife’s old teddy bear and accompanies him everywhere on his trusty pram.

“If I’m in trouble I look to Biggles and I know I’ll be OK. I talk to him as I go around the course, and I know it sounds a bit daft but whenever I’m pushing that pram it’s like June and Karen are both with me,” he says.

If John needed any more motivation, he got it recently in a heartbreaking encounter.

“Two kids came up to give me some money and said ‘you will save our grandad, won’t you?’,” he recalls.

“Their dad came over and said his father was very ill in hospital with cancer, and those kids thought putting a few pennies in my bucket would cure their grandfather.

“That made me cry, and it makes me more determined than ever to carry on for as long as I can.”