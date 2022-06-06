Everyone has heard of ‘the man with the pram’.

With his trademark green wig and giant green foam hand he uses to high five his supporters, John Burkhill is legendary in the steel city.

Barely a day goes by without the 83-year-old pushing what was his daughter’s pram around the streets collecting donations in a bucket.

John Burkhill, from Sheffield, wants to raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support

He has been doing this for an incredible 15 years as well as around 1,000 organised races, including marathons.

And at the age of 83, John has no intention of giving up.

He set out with a mission of raising £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support and has so far collected over £837,000 for the charity which means so much to him and his family.

With the finishing line in touching distance, Macmillan and The Star have teamed up to help John achieve his dream of raising the final £163,000 needed.

John Burkhill set off on his fundraising journey following the deaths of his wife and daughter

Macmillan plan to write to businesses across the city on behalf of John asking for support in terms of donations to his online fundraising page and The Star has pledged to follow his journey and recognise those who help John reach his ‘magic million’.

John set out on his fundraising mission after losing his daughter Karen suddenly in 1991, followed by his wife June to cancer the following year.

He found Karen’s old childhood pram, customised and decorated it and started walking the streets with a collection pot...and the rest is history.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on fundraising for Macmillan, with John unable to walk the streets and raise much-needed funds due to restrictions, but now he’s back doing what he loves and hoping for support from his beloved city.

John Burkhill, from Sheffield, is known as 'the man with the pram'

Issuing a heartfelt plea to the city businesses and local people, John said: “We followed the lockdown rules and it was very, very hard for me because I couldn’t go out and do what I wanted to do. Macmillan lost a lot of funds.

“I managed to get out and keep myself fit and training as best I could. But it was very, very hard.

“The motivation is the kids that come up to me and you can see the happiness on their faces. It’s something that you can’t put into words.”

Explaining why he pushes his famous pram, John said: “I got that pram many years ago, in 1961. It’s my daughter’s pram.

John Burkhill, at the age of 83, still pounds the streets of Sheffield pushing a pram to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

“It’s been all over the country with me. I’ll never part with it and it’s part of me.

“I have a mascot on the front, it’s my late wife’s teddy bear. I know it’s a bit daft but when I’m shoving that pram, they’re both with me and I feel they’re helping me to get round.”

John has hundreds of medals, awards and accolades, including the Freedom of the City of Sheffield and a British Empire Medal from Her Majesty The Queen, but he has always remained humble and never puts himself first.

“You name ‘em, I’ve met ‘em,” John says about the amount of famous people he has come across throughout his fundraising efforts.

“But you can’t get higher than the Queen, no matter which way you look at it. It was a great honour to get that medal.

“But I always say, the most important person to me is the last person that puts anything in that bucket.”

John Burkhill has raised over £830,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support so far

John who is stopped numerous times a day for a chat, a selfie, or high-five on his daily adventures as he pushes his pram, was the subject of a film produced about his endeavours, aptly named ‘One in a Million’.

And now John has the magic million in his sights, like the finish lines of the hundreds of races he has completed, he’s certain he’ll get there.

“We’re closing in on it,” said John.

“I never thought I’d get to 83. I’m a very, very lucky man to do what I can do. I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can and all of the races I do.

“Macmillan means a lot to me. I’ve seen the work they do and how they look after people.

“They really mean a lot to me and I’m going to keep on fundraising for as long as I can for them.

“We’ll get there to £1 million, there’s no question about that. If you can help push us over the line, it’d be absolutely fantastic.”

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager, said: “John puts his life, heart and soul into fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support. Not only does he pound the streets of Sheffield and travel the country doing races, collecting for his ‘Magic Million for Macmillan’,

“He also serves as a true ambassador for Macmillan. John helps raise awareness and ensures people get the help and support when they need it.

“Without John’s tireless efforts, we wouldn’t be able to do whatever it takes to be there for people living with cancer in

Sheffield, Yorkshire and beyond. He is a legend and deserves every accolade that comes his way and we really hope the people of Sheffield and Yorkshire get behind John to help him reach is magic million.”

To help John reach the magic million for Macmillan, you can donate via his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madwalker.

Macmillan helps people with cancer live as full a life as possible.

The charity says: “If you’re diagnosed, your worries are our worries. We will help you live life as fully as you can.

“And we don’t stop there. We’re going all out to find ever better ways to help people with cancer, helping to bring forward the day when everyone gets life-transforming support from day one.

“We’ll do whatever it takes.”