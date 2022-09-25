News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield 10k 2022: 9 pictures of runners taking part in years gone by - who can you spot?

Every year thousands of people pound the streets of the city to raise millions of pounds for charity by taking part in the Sheffield 10k.

By Kian Rains
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:45 am

The event returns again today, Sunday, September 25, with thousands expected on the start line.

We have delved into our archive ahead of the event and found some pictures from previous years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Fancy dress

Many runners completed the 2019 Sheffield 10K in fancy dress.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Sheffield 10k 2019

Sheffield 10k 2019, in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Foundation

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Battling on

Runners battle on in wet costumes as the downpour continues.

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Runners pound the streets

Runners pound the streets at the Sheffield 10K in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Foundation

Photo: JPIMedia

Sheffield
