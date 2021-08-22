Fundraiser launched to help Sheffield pub destroyed in arson attack

The police said officers were called at 5.11am to The Sheaf View Pub on Gleadless Road in Heeley after a reported arson.

The incident forced the popular pub to shut its doors until further notice, but the pub owners vowed to be back as soon as possible.

Kezia Richardson, who posted the fundraising appeal on Go Fund Me said: “The Sheaf View pub in Heeley is my local.

"In the early hours of Friday 20th August, the pub was almost destroyed in a horrific arson attack.

"Many of you will be familiar with the Sheaf, and know that it is so much more than just a pub. It's a community hub, a family, a place for celebration, a big night out or a quiet pint and crossword.

"The Sheaf View staff are a really amazing bunch of people, and have worked Incredibly hard to keep the pub going through two lockdowns, offering table service with a smile to protect us all, and constantly adapting to changes over the last 18 months.

"The business survived thanks to this, and was just starting to get back to normal when the attack took place. I know that many of you are as shocked and devastated by this attack on our community as I am, and I know that you won't mind me asking, on behalf of the owner and management team, to contribute the price of a pint, or a couple if you can, in order to keep paying the staff wages and get the electricity back on whilst the police, fire service and insurance company carry out their investigation.

"The Sheaf View is a massive community asset, and it needs our help right now to rise from the ashes and open the doors again as soon as possible. So please, chuck a few quid in, you'll feel good for it and we'll all get our Sheaf back sooner.”