3 . Number 12, later the Market Tavern, Exchange Street

Bob Hamilton: "I was a 17 year old apprentice plumber at Yorkshire Water Authority and wemt out on one of the lads stag nights. They were out early doors but I met them later in the Old Number 12, later the Market Tavern. It seemed like a nice place, then we went to the Black Swan (Mucky Duck). Think I had about 5 pints of lager and one of my workmates put me on a bus home and told the conductor where to put me off. That would have been 1975." Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield