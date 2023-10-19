Elizabeth Halliday was shocked to learn her fiancé had been hospitalised following an accident in Hamburg, Germany.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fiancée of Sheffield man Sam Hardwick has thanked the city for their "overwhelming" support following the news he had been hospitalised in Germany.

Sam has been placed into a medically-induced coma at The University Hospital Hamburg after he sustained brain injuries in an accident involving a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His fiancée, 28-year-old Elizabeth Halliday, told The Star: "He's the most wonderful, caring, generous person I have ever met.

"He has been a wonderful stepdad to my children, especially my daughter. He is the apple of her eye."

After hearing of Sam's accident, Elizabeth, or Liz as she is better known, flew to Hamburg with her fiancé parents. She had to make the difficult decision to come back home on Monday, due to the financial pressures, leaving Sam's mother by his side in Germany.

A GoFundMe was created by family friend Andy Futter, to help assist Liz and Sam's mother with the financial strain of staying in the country - ensuring someone is always by his side.

Elizabeth Halliday (right) has said she is overwhelmed by the support her family have received following her fiancé Sam's accident in Germany. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Halliday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz said: "Naturally, when you heard the words 'brain injury' and 'coma', you go through the worst case scenarios and that was what was happening to me.

"I'm so grateful for the support... it has been incredible, we are absolutely overwhelmed and it is a testament to how everybody loves Sam."

The GoFundMe has so far raised over £4,100, which will also help assist Sam and his family with his recovery when he arrives home.

Sam Hardwick, from Sheffield, is in a medically induced coma in Hamburg, Germany following an accident whilst travelling. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe page)

A passionate traveller, Sam was embarking on a tour of Germany - it started in Munich and was due to end in Berlin. Liz said her fiancé is a big history buff and the German capital is one of his favourite destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still don't know for sure what has happened," Liz said, "It is believed by the German police to be a road accident. We would like to know what has happened."

There have been 246 donations made to the GoFundMe at the time of writing, helped in part by the support from the Sheffield Wednesday community on the social media platform, X.