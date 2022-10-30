Năm Sông, based in Dyson Place, Sharrow Vale, blamed ‘recent cost pressures’ and ‘economic conditions’ for the decision. Its owners described the closure as ‘sad news’ but stressed that their original branch in Broomhill remains open as well as another in Leeds.

In a post on Năm Sông’s Facebook page, the owners said: “A bit of sad news for you all but unfortunately we’ve taken the very tough decision to close our Sharrow Vale site.

“We opened up our unit in Dyson Place following the first covid lockdown and we’ve had a great few years as part of the sunniest square in Sharrow Vale but recent cost pressures and economic conditions have meant we’ve had to take the decision to consolidate our Sheffield operations to just one site.”

Nam Song in Dyson Place, Sharrow, Sheffield, has closed due to 'cost pressures and economic conditions'

They added: “The Sharrow Vale site will now stay closed but the OG Năm Sông in Broomhill, five minutes up the road will continue to operate as normal and all bookings will be contacted to transfer over. Leeds will also continue to trade as normal.”

They revealed that Mexican street food retailer Pellizco, which already operates out of the Cutlery Works in Kelham Island and the Boston Arms in Woodseats will be taking over their unit in early December.

Năm Sông added: “Thanks for all the support of our Sheffield people in Sharrow Vale over the years. See you up the road at Broomhill.”

Nam Song served Vietnamese food but its restaurant in Dyson Place, Sharrow, has now closed (Photo: Scott Merrylees)