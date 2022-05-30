First look inside new Sheffield pub The Boston Arms - and the story behind it's unusual name

The Boston Arms is the latest addition to the hospitality scene in Woodseats.

The craft bar opened in May on one of the busiest roads in Sheffield – Chesterfield Road – and joins several pubs on the bustling stretch including the Woodseats Palace, Chantry Arms, Big Tree and The Abbey.

It is being run by BoozeHound, which already has a craft bar at Cutlery Works, Neepsend.

Robbie Macdonald, co-founder of BoozeHound, told how the idea behind the unusual name for the bar came about.

He said: “Since the inception of our company, BoozeHound, back in 2015, we’ve always been keen on maintaining the dog theme!

"When we were deciding on our logo we had a couple of different ideas, but the Boston Terrier looked the best.

"And so The Boston Arms is quite literally the coat of arms for our business. People often ask if we named the bar after a specific Boston Terrier, but we didn't. Ironically although Martin (my business partner) and I are both keen dog fans, neither of us actually owns a dog (yet).”

Robbie, who also lives in Woodseats, said he was keen to open up a venue in his ‘home suburb’ and added: “There are some fantastic pubs and bars here already, but we felt our offering would be something a bit different.

“Our background is craft beer, so that takes centre stage. However we want to provide something for everyone so have created a cocktail and wine list in case beer isn’t your thing.

"We double up as a coffee shop during the daytime so we also offer hot drinks and bakes during the day.

“Getting the ambience right was quite tricky, as we are effectively running two businesses from one venue. A light, bright coffee shop in the day, and a cosy pub in the evening.”

The venue will soon be offering food too as they are partnering with the Mexican inspired kitchen Pellizco to offer a number of dishes. The project has also created seven new jobs for the area.

Doors opened on Friday, May 13, and Robbie said feedback so far from customers ‘has been great’.

He added: “People have mentioned it looks small from the outside, but we have extra seating in the back room and also upstairs.

“As of yet we do not brew any of our own beer, however it could be something we look into in the future.

"Meanwhile, we encourage any brewers to get in touch and we’ll try to get your beer on the bar.”

He said that they are also planning to have music, tasting night and other events in the near future.

The upstairs room can also be booked for functions.