Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge pay hike was secured by hospitality staff at Cutlery Works in Kelham Island, belonging to the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU), said the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The TUC shared a video of workers celebrating the big rise, which employees said shows that ‘anything is possible’ amid the cost of living crisis.

Some of the staff at Cutlery Works in Sheffield's Kelham Island who have secured a pay rise of up to 45 per cent, with the support of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) and Sheffield Needs a Pay Rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After months of organising, hospitality workers at Sheffield’s Cutlery Works have just won an incredible 44 per cent pay rise,” tweeted the TUC, though the figure when rounded up is 45 per cent.

In the video, workers can be seen saying: “As part of the BFAWU, we took action in our workplace to demand a real living wage, an end to zero hours contracts and protective cleaning equipment.

"After months of organising, today we can announce that the owners have listened and we’ve won.

Pay increase shows ‘anything is possible’

Cutlery Works opened in Kelham Island, in Sheffield, in November 2018

“We have shown that, by standing together in a union, anything is possible.

“With the cost of living crisis this winter, if you’re a low-paid worker now is the time to do the same. Now is the time to form a union in your workplace.”

The TUC’s tweet, sharing the video, has been liked more than 18,000 times and racked up over 2,400 retweets.

Staff at Cutlery Works were supported by the campaign group Sheffield Needs a Pay Rise (SNAPR).

Jesse Palmer, organiser at SNAPR, said all staff at Cutlery Works had previously received the national minimum wage according to their age, which is £4.81 for under-18s, £6.83 for workers aged 18-20, £9.18 for 21 and 22-year-olds, or the national living wage of £9.50 for those aged 23 and over.

He told how workers had started organising in February and their employers had eventually agreed to pay everyone aged 18 and over the same real living wage of £9.90, as set by the Living Wage Foundation.

How much are workers getting now and what is the real living wage and the national minimum wage?

In total, he said, about 40 workers would benefit from a pay increase, with those aged 18-20 receiving the biggest 45 per cent hike in their wages, and a further pay review was scheduled for next month.

“Obviously staff there were fighting for themselves and their co-workers but they wanted to get across that their workplace is just one of many and what’s been achieved there can be achieved anywhere,” he said.

“Only by coming together and forming their union have they managed to do this, and we’re very glad the owners listened to their workers.

“It couldn’t have gone on much longer with their pay as it was. If it had got to October or early next year without an increase, I don’t know how they would have coped.

“We’ve probably all worked in that sector at some point in our lives and if can feel like nothing can be done but workers are coming together and making a stand.

“If you get in touch with Sheffield Needs a Pay Rise, we can help you organise.”