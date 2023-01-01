Animals across the North have managed to find themselves in a number of silly situations over the course of 2022 and the RSPCA have shared their favourites.

From “wedgehogs” to cats dangling from from telephone lines, RSPCA teams in the North have seen undertaken some hilarious rescues this year. RSPCA officers attended thousands of incidents and Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Inspectorate Commissioner from the animal charity’s frontline rescuers, said: “With our teams out rescuing animals from danger and suffering 365 days a year, we are often their only hope.

"It’s an honour to be able to lend a hand to animals in desperate need and we hope people enjoy seeing some of the weird and wonderful places animals have found themselves in need of our help.”

This winter, the RSPCA are asking people to Join the Rescue and help them raise funds so they can continue to be there for animals in need.

1. Em-baa-rassing This stricken sheep got a little too into it's meal as it found itself trapped between the bars of a metal field feeding station. The RSPCA was called to Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester to free the greedy ewe. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2. Cat in the wall RSPCA rescuers in Country Durham had to dismantle a dry stone wall in January to free a small cat. The penned-in pussycat was checked over by vets once it's freedom had been secured. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3. Wedge-hog Named "wedgehog" by the member of the public who found it, this prickly porker managed to get stuck between the bars of a metal gate in Rotherham. Thankfully, it was uninjured and scurried back into the bushes once freed. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4. Stuck in a skip This badger bundled it's way into a skip in Cawood, North Yorkshire, before being rescued by the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales