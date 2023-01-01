RSPCA Sheffield: Most amazing and funniest animal rescues in the North in 2022 revealed by charity
Animals across the North have managed to find themselves in a number of silly situations over the course of 2022 and the RSPCA have shared their favourites.
From “wedgehogs” to cats dangling from from telephone lines, RSPCA teams in the North have seen undertaken some hilarious rescues this year. RSPCA officers attended thousands of incidents and Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Inspectorate Commissioner from the animal charity’s frontline rescuers, said: “With our teams out rescuing animals from danger and suffering 365 days a year, we are often their only hope.
"It’s an honour to be able to lend a hand to animals in desperate need and we hope people enjoy seeing some of the weird and wonderful places animals have found themselves in need of our help.”
This winter, the RSPCA are asking people to Join the Rescue and help them raise funds so they can continue to be there for animals in need.