The whippet cross-breed has spent more time in the care of the RSPCA in the city than most other dogs and staff at the animal welfare charity have now issued a desperate plea for help in re-homing the pooch.

Layla, aged four, was taken in by the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre in January 2020 after she was rescued from a house in West Yorkshire, where she was found in a neglected state with all her bones visibly protruding from her body.

Layla, in the care of the RSPCA in Sheffield, is looking for her forever home

Now she is a picture of health staff are now keen to find her the ‘pawfect’ place to live.

They feel her nervous nature may have put people off adopting her in the past

But they are confident her ‘lovely and playful personality’ will win over experienced owners and someone will be able to offer her a home.

Hayley Crooks, animal lead at the branch, said: “Layla is our favourite girl. She is so lovely and likes to spend time with people she trusts and her fun-loving side also likes getting up to some mischief at times.

“She can be incredibly nervous around new people but with careful introductions and lots of tasty treats she will make friends.

“She loves to have lots of fun games to play and enjoys her time outside adventuring.

“During her time with us Layla has spent time in foster homes, where she learnt how to enjoy life in the home. However she may need slow introductions to the new home and general life outside kennels.”

Layla was taken in by the branch following an RSPCA investigation.

Inspector Kris Walker was sent to an address in Knottingley following a report by a member of the public who was concerned about the welfare of Layla,

He found Layla in an emaciated condition, with her spine, pelvis and hips clearly prominent and her owner agreed to sign her over into RSPCA care so could receive emergency veterinary treatment.

The vet estimated she had been suffering for between six and eight weeks.

Kris said: “I am delighted to see how Layla has been transformed in the care of RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre.

“Due to her circumstances staff at the branch do have some requirements for her new home, but we just know that there is a loving owner out there for her.”

Layla’s new home would have to be with experienced owners who would be able to spend lots of time with her. She would need someone who is home a lot of the time to help settle her in.

As Layla can be quite worried and anxious around other dogs, especially when in her space, it would also have to be a home with no other pets.

She walks well on the lead but she has been muzzle trained as she is nervous of other dogs when they come close to her.

Hayley added: She really is so lovely and sweet and we all love her dearly and know her forever home is out there.”