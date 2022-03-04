RSPCA rescue dogs: 8 dogs and puppies up for adoption that need rehoming near Sheffield and Chesterfield

Here are the details of each of the dogs which are currently being cared for by the RSPCA.

If you’d like to adopt any of the dogs in this article, you can follow the link to the RSCPA’s website here.

Please note, however – dogs are a commitment. If you can’t commit to their needs, then they may be better off in the care of someone else.

1. Bruno Two-year-old Bruno is a rambunctious boy who wants all the fuss and attention in the world. He's energetic - keeping up with him can be a challenge! It's a challenge that's definitely worth meeting, however.

2. Misty Misty is a two-year-old mixed breed who's had a rougher upbringing than most dogs, but her innocent stare should win you over. She's been with the RSPCA for a while now - every day, she longs for someone to take her in.

3. Pip Pip is another dog who's full of beans - he'll run you ragged if you aren't prepared! At 11 months old, he'll need some training, but would be great with kids if brought up around them properly.

4. Sonny Another dog that will need an owner that can keep up with them, Sonny is a three year old Siberian Husky. He's high maintenance, but he's more than worth it.