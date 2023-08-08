A family from Rotherham has rallied together to raise £3,500 for Yorkshire Cancer Research after a mother was diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

Bethany Wilkins was aged just 11 when her mother Andrea first lost her hair after having chemotherapy, and she promised she would shave her own head should it happen again.

Sadly, in October last year, Andrea was diagnosed with cancer for a second time and Bethany, now aged 26, decided to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research at the same time as showing solidarity with her mum, who she described as a ‘superwoman’.

The charity funds world-leading research to help prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer in Yorkshire.

Bethany said: “I always said that if she was ever diagnosed with cancer again, I’d shave my head and we could be bald together. I said it as a joke because I was hoping it would never happen, but here we are.

“When she was diagnosed again, our world was turned upside down. As a family, we all rallied together, and we’ve supported each other unconditionally. Shaving my head was another way for me to show my support for my mum.”

Andrea, from Swinton in Rotherham, was first diagnosed with tonsil cancer at the age of 40. She had surgery to remove the cancer and then had chemotherapy and radiotherapy before being given the ‘all clear’.

Then 14 years after first being diagnosed, Andrea was told that she had tongue cancer. To remove the tumour, she had part of her tongue removed, which was then reconstructed using muscle from her thigh. The surgery successfully removed the cancer, but left Andrea with difficulty speaking and eating.

Bethany said: “It was really hard at first, I think especially because this is the second time she’s been diagnosed, the family felt quite angry about it. But it doesn’t serve anyone to be angry at the world. You’ve got to take what’s thrown at you.

“I think as a family, especially me and my mum, we’re good at just taking it on the chin and moving on. Mum’s life is now very different to what it was but she’s working out her place in the world now and doesn’t let anything stop her. That woman is like superwoman.”

The mother and daughter were overwhelmed by the support of friends and family after sharing news of their fundraising on social media.

Andrea posted a video sharing her diagnosis and treatment using hand-written signs to help her communicate, and Bethany broadcast the moment she shaved her hair live on Facebook.

Bethany said: “Everyone thinks cancer won’t happen to them, until it does. It’s a cliché that you hear all the time but it’s true. It’s unbelievable how many people it affects, and it doesn’t just impact the person diagnosed but everyone around them too, so it’s a cause that a lot of people want to support.”

The family’s fundraising didn’t end when Bethany shaved her head. Her uncle Matt took on his own swimming challenge to help raise funds, and Beth also held a bake sale at her university, where she studies speech and language therapy.

Andrea said: “We raised more than I ever expected, and the kindness and generosity of people has been overwhelming. People from all parts of my life, my family, friends, work colleagues, they’ve all been involved which is incredible.”