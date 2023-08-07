News you can trust since 1887
Breaking

Cafeology Sheffield: £10,000 of bespoke coffee stolen in raid targeting popular business

The raiders stole approximately £10,000 of coffee destined for coffee shops and cafes at the University of Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

Thousands of pounds worth of roasted coffee has been stolen from the warehouse of Sheffield-based coffee business, Cafeology.

CCTV images have reportedly captured masked robbers drilling through the company's warehouse wall, before loading a van with a coffee haul estimated to be worth around £10,000.

"It's just bizarre," said Bryan Unkles, co-founder of Cafeology, "It's really strange as it is roasted coffee... It's really difficult to understand it."

Mr Unkles claims the heist was "obviously targeted". He told The Star the thieves "drilled a hole, walked through, pulled a van up to it and loaded the coffee in". Strangely, none of the machinery in the warehouse was taken.

He said the £10,000 load of bespoke coffee was part of a shipment due to be sent out to the University of Sheffield, one of Cafeology's clients. Many of the University's cafes and coffee shops use coffee provided by the local supplier.

Mr Unkles, who was due to be off work this week, said he was called to the warehouse early this morning (Monday, August 7, 2023) after staff arrived and found the hole in the wall.

Masked thieves have stolen approximately £10,000 worth of roasted coffee from local Sheffield suppliers, Cafeology. (Photos courtesy of Cafeology)Masked thieves have stolen approximately £10,000 worth of roasted coffee from local Sheffield suppliers, Cafeology. (Photos courtesy of Cafeology)
He said: "It's just so disappointing. We are based on ethics and ethically sourced coffee, so this is just soul-destroying."

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed enquiries are underway to determine who committed the offence. No arrests have been made so far.

In a post on Facebook, Cafeology asked anyone with information, or is aware of anything suspicious in the coming days or weeks, to contact South Yorkshire Police quoting investigation number 14/142293/23.

The post said: "This is heartbreaking not only for our team who work tirelessly to roast and pack our coffee with care, but also for our valued partners who cultivate the coffee at the farms."

