The 43-year-old woman who died following the attack at a house on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, on Friday night has been named locally as Joanne Robinson.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, her son Dillon Robinson said: “Let’s remember her how she was - the crazy, caring, loving mum, daughter, friend, sister, auntie, Nannan.

“My mum was more than a mum. She was my best friend, someone I could take the p*** out of, and she’d always give it just as good as I got it. She was the most caring person and would do anything for anybody even if that meant she had to make herself look like a complete idiot.

Joanne Robinson, who was tragically killed in a dog attack in Rotherham, with her son Dillon Robinson, who has described her as his 'best friend' (pic: Dillon Robinson)

“She always knew how to make me laugh, wind me up and cheer me up all at the same time. She was the best Nannan to my kids and I’m honestly heartbroken she will never get to meet the third one on the way.”

He also thanked all the family and friends for their support and shared photos of floral tributes outside the house where the attack took place and of a candlelit vigil which had been held in her memory.

Other people took to social media too to pay their respects.

Joanne Robinson, who was killed in a dog attack in Rotherham, has been described by her son Dillon as a 'crazy, caring loving mum, daughter, friend, sister, auntie, Nannan & cousin' (pic: Dillon Robinson)

One woman wrote: “Rest in peace Joanne. Such a wonderful lady taken too soon.”

Another described her as ‘such a loving and caring woman’, and added: “You’ve touched so many hearts, my thoughts are with your family at this awful time.”

A man, aged 42 and understood to be Joanne's partner, was also wounded in the attack.

He was taken to hospital, where he is still being treated, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

South Yorkshire Police said that the dog which carried out the attack, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers.