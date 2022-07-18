South Yorkshire Police has announced that a 20-year-old man from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, was taken seriously ill at the Bassfest music festival at Don Valley Bowl, Attercliffe, Sheffield, last night.

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old woman, from Ipswich in Suffolk, was also taken ill at the event and taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition today.

Overnight South Yorkshire Police revealed that several people had fallen ill at the festival after taking suspected Ecstasy or MDMA.

The force warned anyone who knew others who had attended the festival to check on them.

In an update after the death, the force said: “We were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 9.04pm yesterday (Sunday 17 July) to reports that a man had been taken seriously ill at the Bassfest event at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.

“The man, aged 20, from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“A 23-year-old woman, from Ipswich in Suffolk, was also taken ill at the event and taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

“Investigators are aware that several other people also presented to medical staff after becoming ill with symptoms consistent with having taken drugs.

“Yesterday evening, officers released a warning to the public, encouraging anyone who attended the event, or knows someone who did, to check in on each other and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

“Enquiries are now underway to understand the circumstances which led to the man’s death, and the further members of the public being taken ill.”

Anyone with information which may assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 993 of July 18.