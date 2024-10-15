Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man whose death sparked a murder investigation died following a drug and alcohol induced fall in Gleadless Valley, an inquest has concluded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Brabban’ body was discovered amongst brambles and undergrowth off of Leighton Road in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, on December 4, 2023.

The discovery resulted in the launch of a murder investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Brabban | South Yorkshire Police

But the investigation was closed in May 2024 after officers found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 41-year-old’s death.

During the inquest into Robin’s passing held yesterday (October 14, 2024), it was disclosed how he had a long history of alcohol dependancy and depression. His partner, Toni Hill, confirmed to the court this could include drinking a litre of vodka each day.

In evidence, Polly Tarbotton of the charity Humankind, which offers drug and alcohol support, said Robin had been referred to their services on August 21, 2023. The service tried to contact Robin via phone calls on August 22 and 23, but there was no answer.

South Yorkshire Police opened a murder investigation after Robin Brabban’s body was discovered off of Leighton Road in Gleadless Valley in December 2023. | National World

Humankind sent a letter to Robin with an appointment and when he didn’t attend this appointment the police were informed and the charity stopped its attempts to contact him, as is the normal proceedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard from pathologist Dr Jamie Robinson, who reported that Robin’s blood-alcohol level at the time of his death was the equivalent to being over four times the legal limit to drive - and traces of amphetamines and cannabis were also found in his system.

Police Constable Liz Jeffery told the court how the body was discovered by a dog walker on the morning of December 4.

The court heard the dog walker was the same man arrested as part of the initial murder investigation, after it was discovered there was an ongoing harassment case in which the man was suggested to have been harassing Robin.

He was later released without charge.

PC Jeffery told the court there was “no evidence of third party involvement” in Robin’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Robinson, the pathologist, concluded Robin’s medical cause of death was “acute alcohol toxicity” with “use of amphetamines and cannabis”.

Assistant Coroner Carl Finch accepted his findings.

The scratches across his body were said to be consistent with falling through the brambles and bushes where he had been found.

Robin had last been seen alive at his partner’s property in Gleadless Valley on the evening of December 2, 2023. Ms Hill told the court how Robin had arrived intoxicated and, after 7pm, left to head home.

Assistant Coroner Finch concluded Robin had likely died accidentally. He told the inquest Robin was found in brambles off Leighton Road “likely due to a drunken fall” and, due to his level of intoxication, he was unable to get himself up and sadly died there on the evening of December 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hill, who had known Robin for 11 years, told the inquest he “was a big kid” and a “great” man.

His mother, Helen Clark, added Robin “loved his job” even though “it was roofing and he was terrified of heights.”