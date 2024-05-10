Robin Brabban death: Police end murder investigation into death of Sheffield man found near Leighton Road
A Sheffield murder investigation has been closed by police - over six months after a man was found dead in the city.
South Yorkshire Police launched a major investigation after Robin Brabban’s body was found on land near Leighton Road, in Gleadless Valley, in December.
Officers were on the scene for two days with a large section of land taped off while they carried out their investigations.
But a post mortem investigation to find the cause of death was inconclusive, with further tests having to be carried out.
Today, officers have announced that the murder investigation is now closed, with the death no longer viewed as suspicious by the detectives who have been carrying out the investigation for the last six months
Police have said in a statement: “Officers investigating the death of 41-year-old Robin Brabban on Monday 4 December on Leighton Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, are no longer treating the death as suspicious.
“A post mortem examination concluded that there was no third party involvement in the death and following our extensive enquiries a file is being prepared for the coroner.
“A 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.”
Police had been sent to the Gleadless Valley last year after they had received calls raising concerns for the man's safety, and found a body.
The next day, two police cars and a police van were parked next to Leighton Road. A section of green space, opposite the Middle Hay View flats, was cordoned off with blue and white police tape.
It is believed the matter will now be referred to the South Yorkshire coroner.