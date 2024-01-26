Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on a busy Sheffield road during rush hour yesterday morning has died.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Astra on Donetsk Way, near Crystal Peaks, at 7.35am yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman died in a fatal collision on Donetsk Way in Sheffield on January 25, 2024 (Photo: Dean Atkins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured woman was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics could not be saved.

The Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Donetsk Way in the direction of Moss Way when the collision occurred.

It resulted in the road being closed for several hours yesterday while investigative work was carried out at the scene.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage along the route of Donetsk Way in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information after a collision led to the death of a woman in Sheffield (Thursday, January 25).

"Emergency services were called to Donetsk Way at 7.35am, following a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.

"The female pedestrian was taken to hospital however sadly later died. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by our roads policing officers.

"The Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Donetsk Way in the direction of Moss Way when the collision occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage along the route of Donetsk Way in Sheffield."

Call 101 and quote incident number 501 of January 25, 2024, or visit the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.