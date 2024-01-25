Donetsk Way crash Sheffield: Woman fighting for life in hospital after horrific collision near Crystal Peaks
Woman fighting for life after horrific collision at Donetsk Way, Sheffield
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a horrific collision with a car near Crystal Peaks, in Sheffield
Donestk Way is closed while emergency services deal with the incident, which happened at 7.37am today, and is understood to involve a car and a pedrestian.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have both been at on the scene, with the road sealed off from traffic. It is now yet known when the road will re-open.
Police said in a statement: "We were called at 7.37am this morning (25 January) following reports of a serious road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Donetsk Way in Sheffield.
"A woman has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition. Donetsk Way is currently closed at the junction between Rylstone Grove and Stoneacre Avenue while emergency services remain at the scene."
The incident has also caused major disruption to traffic, and to the trams.
Supertram bosses earlier said that the crash, which does not involve a tram, happened near Donetsk Way.
This has meant they have had to close a section of the line between Birley Lane and Donetsk Way.
Stagecoach who run the trams, said in a statement: "Due to a non Tram RTC (road traffic collision) near Donetsk Way, the Blue route is running Birley Lane to Malin Bridge only.
"A single tram is running a shuttle service between Donetsk Way and Halfway until this is resolved."