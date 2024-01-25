Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a horrific collision with a car near Crystal Peaks, in Sheffield

Donestk Way is closed while emergency services deal with the incident, which happened at 7.37am today, and is understood to involve a car and a pedrestian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have both been at on the scene, with the road sealed off from traffic. It is now yet known when the road will re-open.

Donetsk Way

Police said in a statement: "We were called at 7.37am this morning (25 January) following reports of a serious road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Donetsk Way in Sheffield.

"A woman has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition. Donetsk Way is currently closed at the junction between Rylstone Grove and Stoneacre Avenue while emergency services remain at the scene."

The incident has also caused major disruption to traffic, and to the trams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supertram bosses earlier said that the crash, which does not involve a tram, happened near Donetsk Way.

This has meant they have had to close a section of the line between Birley Lane and Donetsk Way.

Stagecoach who run the trams, said in a statement: "Due to a non Tram RTC (road traffic collision) near Donetsk Way, the Blue route is running Birley Lane to Malin Bridge only.