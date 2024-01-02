We went out to find what Sheffield people want the police to prioritise. This is what we found

Sheffield residents have outlined what they think police should be making their priority.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings is currently running a survey to ask the public what they think should be the main priority, while also asking if people would be prepared to pay more on their council tax to fund policing.

But The Star went onto the streets of Sheffield to find out from residents, asking people in the city centre for their views.

We asked people in Sheffield city centre what the police should have as their top priorities. File picture by David Kessen shows South Yorkshire Police dealing with a crime scene.

While answers on what should be the priority ranged from antisocial behaviour to dangerous parking, more than half the people we spoke to said they would be prepared to pay more for better policing, but most wanted to know what they would be getting first.

Ann Hallowes, from Hackenthorpe, said she thought police should make tackling drugs their priority. She said: "I think there are a load of people selling drugs and nothing's getting done about it."

But she said she would not be happy to pay more tax to increase the money the local force has.

Neil Wardle, of Hillsborough, said: "I think being more visible on the streets. Street crime, tackling things like murders. Just more visible. Less paperwork and more policing."

He said he would be happy to pay more tax if it meant there were more police on the street.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings is currently running a survey to ask the public what they think should be the main priority for the police. Picture: David Kessen

Richard Mangle, of Heeley, said: "There are a lot of problems of biking on the streets, but I'm sure there are other areas. I'd like them to prioritise antisocial behaviour. I think that's a problem in a lot of places."

He also thought response times should be improved.

He said he thought police needed more powers and would have to see facts and figures before deciding if he would be prepared to pay more

Joan Mangle, also from Heeley, said: "I don't know if it's police, but my bugbear is when I pick up my grandchildren from school and cars are parked on the pavement, literally on the pavements, on and the zig zags. I don't know if that is the police, but if it is. I think there should be more patrols going round schools and stopping this because it's dangerous. You see people trying to get past with a pram. You have to go on the road, and it's a main road."

If it was proven that there would be a benefit, she would be happy to pay more tax to fund the police better.

Richard Banks, from Sheffield city centre, said: "Catching criminals should be their top priority. Stopping crime rather than waiting for a crime to happen and saying that they'll come out and deal with it."

Philip Satur, from the city centre, said: "I think it's about time the shops got more protection. They have to put up with a lot of abuse, and so do the customers. going into the local shops. So I think that, within the town centre at any rate, I would see that as top."