Richard Reid: Sheffield-born man dies in car accident in Louisville, USA
A Sheffield-born man has tragically died in a car accident in Kentucky in the United States of America.
The family of the man, 48-year-old, Richard Reid, shared his obituary with The Star, to share with his family and friends who still live in the city.
His wife, Karson Reid, said: “He passed Sunday morning in a tragic car accident, and it is a new reality we are truly struggling to comprehend.
"The boys and I welcome your prayers and ask that you use this time to reflect on his wonderful life. To know Richard was to love Richard, and we already miss him more than words can express.”
Richard’s obituary described him as a “jokester, problem solver, techie and handyman that tinkered with anything that was of interest to him”.
He relocated from London to Louisville, Kentucky, after meeting his wife, where he had three children, Braden, Drew and Amelia Joy.