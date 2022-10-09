These statistics, compiled by the Home Office, are based on incidents reported during August 2022 and have been plotted on a crime map to show the streets with the highest reported levels of ASB.

The Sheffield street with the highest number of ASB reports is Vivian Road, near the Northern General Hospital, with nine incidents.

Not far behind in second is Westwood Court, in High Green, with seven reports.

Take a look below for the top nine.

1. Vivian Road Vivian Road had the most reports of anti-social behaviour during August, with nine.

2. Westwood Court Westwood Court in High Green came in second place, with seven reports.

3. Harney Close Harney Close in Darnal came in third, with police receiving reports of ASB six times

4. Oxclose Park Way This Halfway street came in joint fourth with a number of other streets, with five reports.