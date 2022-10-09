Sheffield crime: The 9 worst Sheffield streets for anti-social behaviour - Is yours on the list?
A crime map showing the places crime has been reported across Sheffield has revealed the streets anti-social behaviour is reported on the most.
These statistics, compiled by the Home Office, are based on incidents reported during August 2022 and have been plotted on a crime map to show the streets with the highest reported levels of ASB.
The Sheffield street with the highest number of ASB reports is Vivian Road, near the Northern General Hospital, with nine incidents.
Not far behind in second is Westwood Court, in High Green, with seven reports.
Take a look below for the top nine.
