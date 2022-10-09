News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: The 9 worst Sheffield streets for anti-social behaviour - Is yours on the list?

A crime map showing the places crime has been reported across Sheffield has revealed the streets anti-social behaviour is reported on the most.

By Harry Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:34 am

These statistics, compiled by the Home Office, are based on incidents reported during August 2022 and have been plotted on a crime map to show the streets with the highest reported levels of ASB.

The Sheffield street with the highest number of ASB reports is Vivian Road, near the Northern General Hospital, with nine incidents.

Not far behind in second is Westwood Court, in High Green, with seven reports.

Take a look below for the top nine.

1. Vivian Road

Vivian Road had the most reports of anti-social behaviour during August, with nine.

2. Westwood Court

Westwood Court in High Green came in second place, with seven reports.

3. Harney Close

Harney Close in Darnal came in third, with police receiving reports of ASB six times

4. Oxclose Park Way

This Halfway street came in joint fourth with a number of other streets, with five reports.

