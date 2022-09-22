Revolution Sheffield: City centre bar launches new Y2K throwback cocktails
A Sheffield bar is turning back the clock to the turn of the new millennium and offering retro Y2K cocktails.
Revolution is throwing it back to the booming trends of the early 2000s with their brand new, limited-edition Y2K inspired cocktail specials available until October 25.
Read More
Read More7 brilliant new bars in Sheffield including Golf Fang, Kelu Sardinian Sky Lounge...
The throwback cocktails are named 99 Problems, It’s Britney B*tch, Spice Up Your Life, Juicy Vimto and What Dreams are Made of.
MORE: 7 restaurants that have opened in Sheffield this year - and what customers have said in Google Reviews
Most Popular
The latest cocktail creations tap into the booming trend of early 2000s inspired fashion and social media ‘Y2K’ content tags.
MORE: Sheffield bar hits back in 'spiking' row claiming women downed 25 cocktails in less than two hours
Revolution on Fitzwilliam Street is selling the cocktails for £8.50, £9 and £9.50.
The bar is in the West One development.