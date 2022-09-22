Throwback cocktails are being offered at Revolution in Sheffield city centre

Revolution is throwing it back to the booming trends of the early 2000s with their brand new, limited-edition Y2K inspired cocktail specials available until October 25.

The throwback cocktails are named 99 Problems, It’s Britney B*tch, Spice Up Your Life, Juicy Vimto and What Dreams are Made of.

The latest cocktail creations tap into the booming trend of early 2000s inspired fashion and social media ‘Y2K’ content tags.

Revolution on Fitzwilliam Street is selling the cocktails for £8.50, £9 and £9.50.