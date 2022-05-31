7 restaurants that have opened in Sheffield this year - and what customers have said in Google Reviews

If you’re tired of visiting the local pub at the bottom of your road, or ordering takeaways on a Friday night then why not venture out and try something a bit different.
From fine dining to kebabs, from street food to an immersive ‘rude’ dining experience at Karen’s Diner, there’s something for everyone at these recently opened eateries.
1. Karen's Diner, 4 Suffolk Rd, S2 4AF
The social media sensation and pop-up dining eperience opened its first UK site in Sheffield and has proved a hit with Google reviewers, with an average of 4.3 stars. One reviewer said: "Really great food, which I wasn't expecting. The staff played great parts and were exactly as expected. They accommodated us even without a booking and we had a great time. Highly recommended."
2. Zaap Thai Street Food, 521-523 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow
Zaap Thai opened its doors earlier this month and is already proving a hit with Google reviewers, with a 4.7 star average. One reviewer said: "New place in town. Really good quality Thai food. Good atmosphere. Friendly staff. I will definitely be a regular customer."
3. German Doner Kebab, Telegraph House, 11-15 High St, Sheffield City Centre, S1 2GA
With a second site in Meadowhall, the city centre location of the high-end kebab chain has 3.9 stars on Google. One reviewer said: "Decided to come here after hearing extremely mixed things about it. I ordered a boss box which consisted of a large kebab, cheese fries , doner spring rolls and the 3 signature sauces. The service was very friendly and the food came very quickly. Both doners were very nice and not too salty which can be a problem with doner meat but this was not the case. The cheese sauce was flavoursome and noot sickly, the doner spring rolls were tasty and fresh. Overall the meal was very nice. tasty and i will definitely will come back again and i enjoyed it a lot."
4. Raffina by Reece Elliott, Ground Floor, 837 Ecclesall Rd, S11 8TH
Offering modern Italian-inspired lunch and dinner, this venue was opened by former Masterchef The Professionals contestant Reece Elliott. It's rated 4.8 stars on Google. One Google reviewer said: "Went here for a couples outing and it was just absolutely amazing!! We never anticipated how brilliant it actually would be. Absolutely every single bit of our night was fantastic. From the second we walked through the door. The service, the professionalism, the staff, the atmosphere and not to mention the food that was just sensational. It really was brilliant. We will certainly be back and telling EVERYONE about it. The food was so good, we will be back to try everything on the menu."
