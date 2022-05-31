7 restaurants that have opened in Sheffield this year - and what customers have said in Google Reviews

4. Raffina by Reece Elliott, Ground Floor, 837 Ecclesall Rd, S11 8TH

Offering modern Italian-inspired lunch and dinner, this venue was opened by former Masterchef The Professionals contestant Reece Elliott. It's rated 4.8 stars on Google. One Google reviewer said: "Went here for a couples outing and it was just absolutely amazing!! We never anticipated how brilliant it actually would be. Absolutely every single bit of our night was fantastic. From the second we walked through the door. The service, the professionalism, the staff, the atmosphere and not to mention the food that was just sensational. It really was brilliant. We will certainly be back and telling EVERYONE about it. The food was so good, we will be back to try everything on the menu."

Photo: Scott Merrylees