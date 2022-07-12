7 brilliant new bars in Sheffield including Golf Fang, Kelu Sardinian Sky Lounge and Boom Battle Bar

These are some of the best new venues in Sheffield perfect for an interesting and immersive night out.

By Hajra Akbar
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:58 am

We've decided to pick Sheffield's top seven new bars to where you can enjoy a decent drink in nice surroundings.

1. Golf Fang

Golf Fang – which takes crazy golf to a whole new level, combines art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed pot holes and has opened at it’s latest venue in John Street, Highfield. Some of the wacky holes include a set that mimmicks a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage - Perfect for an interesting night out with plenty of surprises along the way.

2. Kelu

Kelu - which means sky in Sardinian dialect, promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the Sheffield. Visitors will get to experience self-service fine wines from an Enomatic fine wine dispenser – a wine vending machine – and believed to be one of the only ones operating in Sheffield.

3. Boom Battle Bar

Boom Battle Bar - The new 12,000 square foot venue has an ‘entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming’ including axe throwing, a battle baseball batting cage, beer pong and indoor ice curling is opening in Sheffield today, perfect for a spontaneous night out.

4. Oodles Noodles

Oodles Noodles - Oodles is a family business which was initially established in Leicester, spearheaded by Mohammed and Ismail; two brothers who spotted a gap in the market in 2010, which was the lack of freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food and has quickly become a favourite to many people in Sheffield.

