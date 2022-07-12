We've decided to pick Sheffield's top seven new bars to where you can enjoy a decent drink in nice surroundings.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: related
1. Golf Fang
Golf Fang – which takes crazy golf to a whole new level, combines art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed pot holes and has opened at it’s latest venue in John Street, Highfield. Some of the wacky holes include a set that mimmicks a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage - Perfect for an interesting night out with plenty of surprises along the way.
Photo: submit
2. Kelu
Kelu - which means sky in Sardinian dialect, promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the Sheffield. Visitors will get to experience self-service fine wines from an Enomatic fine wine dispenser – a wine vending machine – and believed to be one of the only ones operating in Sheffield.
Photo: Eliie photography
3. Boom Battle Bar
Boom Battle Bar - The new 12,000 square foot venue has an ‘entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming’ including axe throwing, a battle baseball batting cage, beer pong and indoor ice curling is opening in Sheffield today, perfect for a spontaneous night out.
Photo: submit
4. Oodles Noodles
Oodles Noodles - Oodles is a family business which was initially established in Leicester, spearheaded by Mohammed and Ismail; two brothers who spotted a gap in the market in 2010, which was the lack of freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food and has quickly become a favourite to many people in Sheffield.
Photo: oodles noodles