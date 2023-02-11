Every city has its quirks, but in Sheffield you know you were brought up here if you have experienced any of these things.
From some of the city’s much missed entertainment venues, to features of day to day life that have long since been changed, we have put together a list of things you will only remember if Sheffield’s was your home.
1. Only Sheffieldiers will know...
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Redgates
Redgates. Sheffield's top toy shop for decades. People over a certain age will still remember exactly where the Star Wars figures or the Lego was to be found in the Furnival Gate store
Photo: Submitted
3. Sheaf Valley baths
Sheaf Valley baths. It was Sheffield's main town centre pool in the 70s and 80s, and you could jump in off the top board of the diving pool. It seemed to take ages on the way down.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Crookes Valley Park
They may be long gone now, but you used to be able to hire rowing boats and learn to row in the lake at the well know park. pictured in August, 1983
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers