Readers have called for one of Sheffield’s ‘true heroes’ to be awarded a knighthood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary ‘man with a pram’ John Burkhill has raised more than £1 million for charity in an incredible campaign that began when he lost both his wife and daughter in the space of a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet even after passing such an incredible fundraising milestone, his mission hasn’t stopped and the 86-year-old continues to gather funds for charity on a daily basis. He pounds the streets and completes races and walks to raise extra cash for the charity so close to his heart.

He is now aiming for his second million.

He received additional motivation for his charity mission recently, after his daughter-in-law Diane said to him ‘carry on doing what you’re doing and get another million’ before she sadly passed away.

Last weekend John headed to Wembley alongside tens of thousands of Sheffield United fans to raise cash on Championship play-off final day when the Blades played Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the game’s results may not be what fans would’ve wanted, with United losing 2 - 1 following a 95th minute goal from Sunderland’s Tom Watson, John managed to bring a Sheffield smile to the affair.

Sheffield United supporter Steve Moore met John Burkhill at Wembley during the team's Championship play-off final against Sunderland. | Submit

And following coverage of his cross-country trip, Star readers have reiterated their belief that this fundraising champion deserves recognition from the King himself.

Pauline O’Neill commented: “Love this legend. Where's his knighthood?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many others echoed this sentiment, with both Wayne Hadfield and Craig Richards adding: “Deserves a knighthood.”

Commenters also shared photos they managed to take with John during their trip down to London, as all admired the ‘legend’ with a ‘beautiful soul’.

Caroline Newbold said: “ True gent - not all superheroes wear capes, they wear green wigs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Dawn Fletcher commented: “If everyone was like John what a fantastic world this would be.”

How do you nominate someone for a knighthood?

Any British national or citizen can be nominated for honours for their exceptional services and achievements in everything from charity to education to arts. To nominate someone, there is a form online at the Gov.uk website or an application can be sent by post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In either case, you’ll need to explain what work your nominee has done and provide two supporting letters from people who know them personally.

The honours are then decided by a committee comprising senior civil servants, before the shortlist then goes to the Prime Minister, then the King to award them. The lists of who's received honours are published twice a year - at new year and in June on the date of the King’s official birthday.

To receive a knighthood an individual needs to prove that they have had an impact on a national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Burkhill has appeared on the Birthday Honour’s list before – twice, in fact.

He was recognized with a British Empire Medal by the Queen for his achievements in 2013, but received an incredibly rare second medal in 2020.

John Burkhill with his Pride of Britain award | Submit

And, in January 2023, John attended Westminster Palace to receive a 'British Citizens Award' for services to charitable giving - meaning John's full title is now John Burkhill BEM Bar, BCAv.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also won a coveted Pride of Britain award in 2023, where he was named the 'ITV Fundraiser of the Year' at The Mirror's annual awards ceremony, which was hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo

He said after receiving the award: "It's absolutely wonderful, wonderful, to win something like this. I'm moved to tears, really."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.