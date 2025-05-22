A charity superstar who has raised more than a million pounds has said he will carry on for as long as he can after receiving motivation from his daughter-in-law in her final words before she passed away.

Almost everyone in Sheffield has crossed paths with ‘the man with the pram’, John Burkhill.

The beloved local icon has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer support for years, and has collected more than £1 million since losing both his wife and daughter in the space of a year.

The 86-year-old has managed to earn medals from 1,054 charity races that he’s taken part in, where he’s easily spotted as he pushes his daughter’s pram.

But as his family is recovering from another tragedy, his motivation to raise money for charity has been renewed.

Charity superstar John Burkhill has been given further motivation to continue his incredible fundraising mission after losing his daughter-in-law Diane. | Charley Atkins

This month John’s daughter-in-law Diane died at only 65-years-old, and in her final moments showed support for his charity work.

“She said ‘dad, you carry on doing what you’re doing and get another million’,” he told The Star.

“Those were her last words to me, ‘you carry on’.

“She was great lass, a real Sheffield lass. Absolute salt of the earth - she’d do anything for you.

“It’s a very, very sad time.

“I’m going to keep going for as long as I can.

“I am lucky, I’m 86 and I’m still able to do what I do.”

Diane was described by John - who she affectionally called 'dad' - as a 'real Sheffield lass' who'd help anyone she could. | Submit

John is now hoping to head to Wembley at the weekend and raise funds at Sheffield United’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland, however is waiting on confirmation from Macmillan as they sort out what he calls ‘red tape’ regulation around bucket collecting.

“I’m a Wednesdayite but I still want United to do well,” he added.

“Still I would love to get Wednesday to Wembley next.”

