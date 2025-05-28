Fundraising legend John Burkhill joined tens of thousands of others who made the trip from Sheffield at Wembley at the weekend for the Championship play-off final - but it wasn’t the football he went for, it was to help him raise his second million.

The beloved local icon has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer support for years, and has collected more than £1 million since losing both his wife and daughter in the space of a year.

Yet even after passing such an incredible fundraising milestone, his mission hasn’t stopped and the 86-year-old continues to gather funds for charity on a daily basis. He pounds the streets and completes races and walks to raise extra cash for the charity so close to his heart.

He received additional motivation for his charity mission, after his daughter-in-law Diane said to him ‘carry on doing what you’re doing and get another million’ before she sadly passed away.

Sheffield United supporter Steve Moore met John Burkhill at Wembley during the team's Championship play-off final against Sunderland. | Submit

That work has now seen him travel down to London, as he joined Blades supporters and raised funds outside Wembley as Sheffield United supporters travelled in their tens of thousands for the Championship play-off final against Sunderland.

While the game’s results may not be what fans would’ve wanted, with United losing 2 - 1 following a 95th minute goal from Sunderland’s Tom Watson, John managed to bring a Sheffield smile to the affair.

Along with his daughter’s pram, which he takes with him on all fundraising ventures, John - who is a Wednesday fan himself - met with Sheffield United supporters while collecting money for Macmillan.

Amy Hebdon, Macmillan relationship fundraising manager said: “Even though it was not the result John would have hoped for we are so grateful to him for taking the time and effort to travel to Wembley along with his legendary pram this weekend, which is no mean feat of organisation, to not only take in the game but fly the flag and raise more money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Nothing seems to get in the way of John raising valuable funds to help us support people living with cancer, whoever they are and wherever they live, up and down the country. John’s dedication is truly inspirational, and we are thankful for all he does for Macmillan.”

