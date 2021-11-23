The BBC Breakfast presenter has never shied from shining a light on his local curry house, the Prithiraj on Ecclesall Road, where he has been a customer for over 10 years.

His many shout outs have included thanking them personally on the BBC One morning show, supporting them for fundraiser nights and bringing his Strictly dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova on their evenings off.

Now, Prithiraj’s head chef and owner Subuj Miah has revealed they are finalising ‘the Dan Walker Special’ – a menu of dishes launching next week to thank the presenter for his support.

Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova were presented with a special cake when they visited Prithiraj Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

"I’ve known Dan the last 10 years and he is a really nice man,” said Subuj.

"Everyone in Sheffield knows Dan Walker. He is a really good man, and we wish he wins this competition – please, everyone, vote for Dan and Nadiya.”

It comes after Dan let the secret slip in an interview on last week’s show where he joked Prithiraj were dropping the ‘H’ from the popular Dhansak dish to make the ‘Dansak’.

But Subuj says, after brief consideration, they are going with the simple and clear ‘Dan Walker Special’ when they launch the menu in the first week of December.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova have championed businesses like Prithiraj in the weeks they have been on Strictly. Photograph by Guy Levy.

"It won’t be a Dhansak,” said the head chef. “We’re still finalising it, but it will be his favourite regular dishes. He likes chicken, lamb, king prawns, mincemeat, and he likes an egg too. And our own mix of spices.”

Prithiraj – which has a poster of the Strictly duo in its front window – has championed Dan’s efforts on the show since his debut 10 weeks ago and is one of a number of businesses the presenter has supported on social media. Dan helped the restaurant raise £114,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital in 2019.

Dan and Nadiya are one of the most improved couples on this year’s show. Their Charleston last Saturday (November 20), performed to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain, earned them their best score yet, of 31, with judge Anton Du Beke awarding them a nine.

Subuj, along with his nephew and staff member Ibby, says whatever happens, Dan and Nadiya are invited to eat at Prithiraj when the show ends – either as a celebration dinner or, at least, a welcome home party.

The staff at Prithiraj restaurant on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield are well known for their local charity events, which are often attended by BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker.

"We can thank him and thank him but we can’t thank him enough,” said Ibby.

“I don’t know if he realises how much he’s helped us in the past month.”

After being voted back for week 10 this Saturday, Dan told presenter Claudia Winkleman: “Thank you to everybody who’s keeping us in this competition. I’m having such a lovely time. I’ve met some amazing people, I’m dancing with this incredible woman and I’m loving every week, so thank you.”

Nadiya was full of praise for Dan and told how it’s not just his dance steps which have impressed her.