Strictly Come Dancing musicals week results: Dan Walker reveals Prithiraj restaurant news as he learns fate
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova earned their highest score in Strictly Come Dancing’s musicals week, but was it enough to see them through?
The couple endured a nervous wait to learn their fate on the results show, which aired on Sunday night, but were able to breathe a sigh of relief after becoming the penultimate pair to be revealed as avoiding the dreaded dance-off.
Speaking to presenter Claudia Winkleman after making it through to week 10, Dan revealed some exciting news from his home city of Sheffield.
“My local curry house is called the Prithiraj in Sheffield and the chef there is Subuj and he’s a hug Strictly fan. Apparently there’s a poster of us in the window,” he said.
“He’s named a curry after me. I think the working title is Dansak. I’m not sure that sounds very tasty. I think we need to change the name of the curry but the principle is beautiful.”
Dan and Nadiya are one of the most improved couples on this year’s show and their Charleston, performed to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain, earned them their best score yet, of 31, with judge Anton Du Beke awarding them a nine.
They again defied the odds, having been the bookies’ favourites to depart this week, and thanked the voting public for keeping their dream alive, despite some critics questioning whether they deserve their place in the latter stages.
Dan said: “Thank you to everybody who’s keeping us in this competition. I’m having such a lovely time. I’ve met some amazing people, I’m dancing with this incredible woman and I’m loving every week, so thank you.”Nadiya was full of praise for Dan and told how it’s not just his dance steps which have impressed her.
“He can dance, he can sing. Every week he works so hard and I’m just so thankful that people at home can see it, how much he improves every week. I’m so proud of you,” she said.
McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden were the latest couple to be eliminated, after losing in the dance-off to Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, though head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have voted to save Tom and Amy.