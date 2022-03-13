The cathedral’s Wall of Reflection has been set up to help people honour those who have died during pandemic, since it began in 2020.

Unveiled this week, rolled up pieces of paper are placed in the wall, located at the building’s peaceful ‘prayer station’, near the entrance to the medieval building on Church Street.

The Very Revd Abi Thompson Dean of Sheffield lwrites a message for the Wall of Reflection at Sheffield Cathedral. 11th March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Those using it place the paper through a wire mesh, holding it in place. Others light candles, or leave messages in a nearby book, already containing people’s personal memories of those they have lost, moving references to brothers, sisters, parents and grandparents.

Prayers have already been posted into the mesh by those visiting the site.

It is part of an upcoming National Day of Reflection, led by the charity Marie Curie.

People will be able to add memories of loved ones and prayers to the Wall of Reflection from March 10 until March 23, the National Day of Reflection. The memorial book will remain open to the public until October 30.

The Very Revd Abi Thompson Dean of Sheffield lights a candle in front of the Wall of Reflection at Sheffield Cathedral. 11th March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

A memorial service will take place in the Cathedral at 5pm on March 23 with music and the opportunity to light a candle for loved ones.

The Cathedral will also be holding a further memorial service at the end of October to enable the community to come together to mourn those lost over the past few years.

Vice Dean the Rev Canon Keith Farrow, said: “Many people have lost loved ones during the pandemic and it is an opportunity for them just to spend a bit of time time reflecting and remembering the last two years, particularly certain people who have died, and here in this part of the cathedral is it what we call our prayer corner.

“Many people come here just to spend a few moments in prayer, light a candle remember a loved one, pray about a difficult situation, so we felt it highly appropriate to as churches are doing around the nation, we’ve set up this remembrance and reflection wall and people can write in the book of remembrance.