Scores gathered outside the landmark building on Pinstone Street, for the first protest since the formation of the Sheffield Ukraine Solidarity Committee, which includes both trade unionists and Ukrainian Sheffield residents.

Ukrainian flags were again among the crowds as speakers called again for Russia to pull its troops out of the country which has seen bombs and shells fall on some of its biggest cities.

Protests over the war in Ukraine outside Sheffield Town Hall on March 12

Edd Mustill, a JMB union campaigner with the NHS, said the new group would be raising money to help people in Ukraine, but also for the organisation OVD Info, which provides legal defence for protesters in Russia.

Speaker Martin Maher, from Sheffield Trade Union Council, said he was concerned about all wars across the globe.

He was horrifed by pictures of civilian areas targeted by Russian bombs, but was also shocked by the lack of help given to refugees by Britain, compared with other European countries.

Protests over the war in Ukraine outside Sheffield Town Hall on March 12. Tanya Klymenko addresses the rally.

He said: “I want to pay tribute to the new Sheffield Solidarity Committee which has organised this rally.”

He said they could be sending food, medical equipment and other vital equipment to people who were suffering, adding: “In the name of humanity, let Mariupol go free. In the name of humanity, let Ukraine go free.

“Right now we have to say to Russia get out of Ukraine. We must be giving all the solidarity we can to Ukrainian people in their time of need and extend that welcoming humanitarian hand.”

Protests over the war in Ukraine outside Sheffield Town Hall on March 12

Tanya Klymenko, a member of the Ukrainian community in Sheffield, said: “Thank you for your continued support, and coming here to support us on so many consecutive occasions.

Backing support for OVD, she read an exchange between her aunt, who lives in Kharviv, and her aunt’s cousin, who lives in Russia, 150 miles away from Moscow.

On the day war broke out, her aunt texted her cousin asking if he had seen what Putin’s regime was doing to her city.

He replied Putin was fighting the same cause as their grandparents fought against Hitler. Ms Klymenko’s great grandfather died pushing Nazis out of Kharkiv in 1943

Bombing of Kharkiv

After Kharkiv had been bombed for two weeks, the cousin texted to ask how her aunt was. She replied she was alive. He replied he no longer needed persuading, understood what was happening in Ukraine and was now against the war.

She said: "I’m asking you to imagine the profound change in the mind of someone who lived half his life in the USSR and the last 23 years supporting Putin. I wonder how many more are going through the same change in Russia?”

Denys Kozhushchenko, now living in Sheffield but originally from near Donetsk, was among those listening to the speakers.

He said he thought it was important to have the efforts of protesters co-ordinated. He said: “It is very important to keep these rallies going. We’ve been here a week ago, and two weeks ago. People are getting used to it.