Led by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, the Wall of Reflection at Sheffield Cathedral is being created to honour and remember those who died from Covid or any other cause.

And now people from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the wider community are invited to pay tribute to and reflect on the lives of their loved ones who have died over the last two years.

The Very Reverend Abi Thompson, Dean of Sheffield Cathedral, said: “Covid and the challenges of the last two years have impacted on us all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Cathedral is inviting people from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the wider community to honour and remember loved ones who died during the pandemic by adding their names to a special Wall of Reflection as part of the National Day of Reflection.

“And although we are now learning to live with Covid, people are still grieving from the loss of loved ones.

“It is important we provide a place to soothe this pain and to give people the chance to reflect, to grieve, to remember and to celebrate their family and friends who are no longer with us.”

People will be able to add their memories of loved ones and their prayers to the Wall of Reflection from March 10 through to March 23, the National Day of Reflection, and also in a Memorial Book which will remain open to the public until October 30.

A memorial service will take place in the Cathedral at 5pm on March 23 with music and the opportunity to light a candle for loved ones.

The Cathedral will also be holding a further memorial service at the end of October to enable the community to come together to mourn those who have passed over the past few years.

Sheffield Cathedral is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on a Sunday.

To find out more about the National Day of Reflection and how to get involved visit mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection

The Marie Curie Support Line can help if you, or someone you care about is grieving.