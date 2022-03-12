The incidents are reported to have occurred involving women walking on their own at various times of the day, and in various locations, which have included around Matilda Street and Ecclesall Road.

Officers say they are currently investigating several reports of the issue and trying to build up a picture of the problem.

South Yorkshire Police car - stock picture. Police are warning of lone women being followed in Sheffied city centre

They have added that enquiries are ongoing and South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team is working to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen something suspicious, or have experienced something similar while they have been out in the city.

Sgt Kieran Frain, from the central neighbourhood team, said: “Whilst these types of incidents are rare, we are asking members of the public to be extra vigilant when out and about in the city centre, and if you notice anybody acting suspiciously, or if you think you may have been followed recently, please do report it to us – however minor you may think the incident is.

"Understanding where and when these incidents are happening is really important in helping us to build up a picture of who may be responsible.”Officers say you can report any information which may support police enquiries via the police’s online portal, or by calling 101.