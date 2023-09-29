News you can trust since 1887
Seven new warehouses planned for Dearne Valley Parkway

Seven new units are planned for vacant land near Birdwell, off the Dearne Valley Parkway in Barnsley.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST
The land, which was once home to an open cast mine, is adjacent to a branch of Costa Coffee off the Rockingham Roundabout.

According to planning documents, the units will range from 3,300 sq ft to 18,600 sq ft, and the development will include service yards, car parking and cycle storage areas.

A traffic survey undertaken in the vicinity states that there are ‘no road safety concerns’, and that ‘the proposed development will not result in a severe impact upon the operation of the immediate highway network’.

The land, which was once home to an open cast mine, is adjacent to a branch of Costa Coffee off the Rockingham Roundabout.

BMBC earmarked the Dearne Valley Parkway corridor for employment development in its 2019 local plan.

Planning documents submitted by the applicant states that ‘the site will be enhanced by careful design of landscaping which provides a substantial green belt along the Dearne Valley Parkway. A bio-diversity net gain of 10 per centis also to be provided, on site where possible.

‘Service yard accesses are set back 10m from the highway, car parking increased, and motorcycle parking added.

‘Much of the application site is located within a Coal Authority Referral area due to the presence of previous open-cast coal operations that occurred between the 1950s and 1970s, making it a brownfield site.

The site

‘Following backfilling of the mines and the completion of a landscape restoration programme, the site is currently a disused, vacant area with limited vegetation cover.’

Residents can comment on the plans until October 3

