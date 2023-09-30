Its social media success is down to its incredible views and fascinating history

Mam Tor near Sheffield has been voted the third best scenic climb in the country according to TikTok and Instagram users.

The hill near Castleton is a firm favourite with visitors to the Peak District due to its views of landmarks including Kinder Scout, the Hope Valley and Edale.

Mam Tor near Castleton has had millions of impressions on TikTok, according to retailer Blacks.

It offers an enjoyable walk up a stone path to a well marked summit. And it comes with a fascinating history. Known as the ‘Shivering Mountain,’ its eastern face is constantly sliding down hill - and led to an ‘A’ road that used to link Sheffield and Manchester being abandoned in 1979.

Mam Tor is 1,696 ft high and its name means ‘mother hill’ because the landslips have resulted in a multitude of ‘mini-hills’ beneath it, it is claimed.

The hill is also included in popular walks that take in Castleton, part of the Great Ridge, Hollins Cross and the dramatic gorge of Winnats Pass.