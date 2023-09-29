Tickets went on sale this morning and are already on ‘low availability’

Tickets went on sale at 9.30am this morning (Friday September 29) for fans to see the successful pop group Take That at Utilita Arena Sheffield in April 2024 - but huge demand has left some fans disappointed that there were only two dates to see the trio perform.

Ticketmaster is showing that both dates - on Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14 - are now at ‘low availability’ for standard tickets and ‘hospitality experiences’ tickets, which includes prime location seats, early entry and pre-show dinner.

A number of fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the long online queue for tickets, with one saying "looks like Sheffield is sold out."

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, to celebrate their upcoming album This Life, which will be released on November 24, 2024.

Take That revealed this morning that a number of new dates were being added "due to demand". This included The O2 in London, St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, and Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

On X, others have replied asking for the band to add more dates in Sheffield, while others are celebrating securing their tickets.

(left to right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald from Take That will be touring the country next year.

Tina Price said: "Please please add another date in Sheffield!!"

Blueowl9 said: "Need more dates in Sheffield."

Emma Evans said: "Thats amazing, huge demand for tickets. Struggling to get Sheffield now."

Kerry J said: "Good luck to all my fellow Thatters who are buying tickets on general sale this morning."