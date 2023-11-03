Artworks by a number of notable artists and celebrities will go under the virtual hammer on eBay - but you won't find out who the artist is until you have bought it.

Artworks by Pete McKee will go under the virtual hammer in a charity auction for Heart Research UK.

The anonymous auction will feature a number of pieces, including some by comedian Joe Lycett, but you won't be able to confirm who is behind each piece until after it has been sold.

McKee, whose unique and recognisable style can be seen in murals across Sheffield, said: “It is fantastic to be able to take part in the anonymous heART project, especially having had a lifesaving heart operation myself.

“I have created two of my favourite nans. They both look like they have stern exteriors, but inside they are the warmest and friendliest nans you will ever meet. Just make sure you put your mug on a coaster if you are visiting, and they will offer you a cuppa.”

The auction is part of Heart Research UK's annual anonymous heART project - running between November 3-12 in 2023. Hundreds of artworks from artists across the country will be sold on eBay, with the project already having raised over £250,000 for lifesaving research into heart diseases.

To help with the "anonymity" of the auction, the list of artists is made available to all bidders, but the artist of each individual piece is kept anonymous - only to be revealed after the auction is over.

One of the amazing artworks available in the Heart Research UK heArt project. (Photo courtesy of Heart Research UK)

Another local artist, Nick Grindrod, is also contributing to the auction. He said: "The work that Heart Research UK do is vital. Funding the pioneering research is incredibly important.

“The anonymous heART project is a fantastic way for artists to give a little bit of their passion to pluck at the heart and purse strings of collectors, helping to raise much-needed funds for this fantastic charity. It's an honour to take part.”

The popular comedian, Joe Lycett, is also sharing works for the auction, as well as Robert Smith from the band The Cure.