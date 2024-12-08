The funeral date has been set for a Rotherham dad-of-one who tragically died last month.

Paul White, aged 46, was tragically found deceased on November 16 during a search by South Yorkshire Police.

His family have now shared his funeral arrangements with The Star, and invite all that knew him to join a celebration of his life.

His partner Carla Parr, who described Paul as ‘quick witted’, and ‘strikingly handsome’, said the funeral will take place on Monday, December 16 at 1.15pm at Rotherham Crematorium.

Donations will be collected at the service for mental health charity Samaritans, or they can be made at a GoFundMe page, where funds will be shared between several charities and towards commemorating Paul’s memory.

Paul, who had an eight-year-old daughter, was tragically found dead just hours after the police launched a missing person appeal amid concerns for his welfare.

He had last been seen shortly after 1pm on Friday, November 15 in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham.

Following the news of his heartbreaking death, tributes poured in from his friends, family and loved ones.

The intelligent and humorous Sheffield United supporter was described as having an impact on everyone he met.

In an earlier statement, Carla said: “Paul was the most loving, caring, intelligent, quick witted, funny and the most handsome man I knew and I was so thankful to have had in him my life for 14 years.

“He gave me the best gift in life, his eight year-old daughter, who is his twin and double. He adored and cherished her and he would be so happy to know that she will be supported now and going forward.

“I feel comfort from seeing the outpouring of love for him and I hope in time as his daughter grows, this will also give great comfort to her.”

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via: [email protected]. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.