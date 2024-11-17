Police find body in search for missing 46-year-old Rotherham man Paul

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police who were searching for a missing man in Rotherham have found a body.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal on Saturday, November 16 to find the 46-year-old man, named only as Paul by the force, after he went missing.

He was last seen at 1.15pm on Friday, November 15, and an appeal from South Yorkshire Police said officers were becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of their appeal, police issued a photo of Paul, and said he was known to frequent Kimberworth and Tinsley.

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find Paul.South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find Paul.
South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find Paul. | South Yorkshire Police

Sadly, officers have revealed that they found a body while searching for Paul on Saturday.

They said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Paul. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“Our thoughts are with Paul's loved ones at this difficult time.”

Related topics:KimberworthPoliceAdidasSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice