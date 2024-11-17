Police find body in search for missing 46-year-old Rotherham man Paul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police who were searching for a missing man in Rotherham have found a body.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal on Saturday, November 16 to find the 46-year-old man, named only as Paul by the force, after he went missing.

He was last seen at 1.15pm on Friday, November 15, and an appeal from South Yorkshire Police said officers were becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

As part of their appeal, police issued a photo of Paul, and said he was known to frequent Kimberworth and Tinsley.

Sadly, officers have revealed that they found a body while searching for Paul on Saturday.

They said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Paul. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“Our thoughts are with Paul's loved ones at this difficult time.”