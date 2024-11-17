Rotherham: Heartbroken loved ones pay tribute to popular Sheffield United fan Paul after body is found
South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for the public’s help to find a man named only as Paul by the force, on Saturday morning, November 16.
Officers said they were “increasingly concerned” for his welfare, and the last confirmed sighting of him was in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham at 1.15pm on Friday.
Tragically, the force later confirmed that a body had been found in the search for Paul.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Paul,” they said.
Following the heartbreaking news, hundreds of friends and family have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the Sheffield United fan, named locally as Paul White.
Paul’s sister Helen Farren thanked everyone for their kind words. She said: “Just want to thank everyone for being so supportive and kind. Love you bro.”
Hollie White wrote: “I love you always and forever Uncle Paul.”
Tony Newbolt said: “You were sharp as nails. Annoyingly looked just like Richard Ashcroft in that black leather jacket with the attitude to match. I wish you could have seen how many people this has affected and how many cared about you. You definitely made an impression on all that knew you.”
Scott Sanders said: “Very sad. Been a mate of Paul's for 30 years… can't believe it.”
Neil Davis said: “RIP mate so sorry for you and all your family. I remember our football days from school. Fly high buddy UTB.”
Susan Rowley said: “So Shocked and saddened at this news. Worked with Paul a few years ago, was such a nice genuine person. My thoughts are with his family.”
Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via: [email protected]. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.
