A fundraising appeal has been launched after a ‘loving’ dad from Rotherham tragically died.

Paul White’s family and friends are trying to raise £1,500 to commemorate the beloved 46-year-old after his sudden death on November 16.

Paul, who had an eight-year-old daughter, has been described as ‘caring’, ‘quick witted’, and ‘funny’ by his partner, Carla Parr. Many more loved ones have also paid tribute to the Sheffield United fan, who was described as having made an impression on everyone he met.

He was found dead just hours into a search launched by South Yorkshire Police, after he had last been seen in the Kimberworth area on November 15.

The GoFundMe page was launched by family friend Daisy Totty on behalf of Paul’s partner, Carla. It has exceeded £1,000 in just a few days, and can be donated to at: gofund.me/c1272665.

Carla said: “Paul was the most loving, caring, intelligent, quick witted, funny and the most handsome man I knew and I was so thankful to have had in him my life for 14 years.

“He gave me the best gift in life, his eight year-old daughter, who is his twin and double. He adored and cherished her and he would be so happy to know that she will be supported now and going forward.

“I feel comfort from seeing the outpouring of love for him and I hope in time as his daughter grows, this will also give great comfort to her.”

All funds raised will be used to help commemorate the ‘strikingly handsome’ dad, such as with a memorial bench, and the planting of a tree in a place where his loved ones can visit. Plans also include donating some of the funds to charities.

Carla would also like to share awareness of charities out there to support those struggling with their mental health.

Mind - Mental health charity.

Andy's Man Club - Men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups.

Alfie’s Squad - Supporting children, and their families, who have been bereaved by suicide.

Winston’s Wish - Helps grieving children, teenagers and young adults (up to the age of 25).

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via: [email protected]. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.