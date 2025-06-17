Youngsters are taking to open water to cool off as Sheffield basks in a heatwave, sparking a warning from emergency services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning over the situation, which has seen children take to the waters in lakes including Rother Valley, near Beighton.

Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham. Children have been swimming in the water there. Picture: Chris Etchells

Officers from the force’s Rotherham South safer neighbourhood team said in a statement: “We have been made aware of reports of children swimming in open water this afternoon (Monday 16 June), namely in Rother Valley, Ulley Reservoir and Treeton Dyke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to remind people of the dangers of swimming in open water, including rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

“Even the strongest swimmers can get into trouble due to cold water shock , unexpected strong currents and hidden hazards, and the consequences of swimming in open water could be fatal.

“Please think twice and stay out of the water.”

Rotherham Coun Jodi Ryalls backed the police warning on social media, describing the tragic death of Sam Haycock, who jumped into Ulley Reservoir in May 2021 after losing a game of Rock Paper Scissors. She said his father has since warned children in schools of the dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ryalls said: “Harsh reality is he didn’t come back out alive. He died. H drowned - cold water shock to his system, just like that, gone. His mother, father, brother and the rest of his family and friends are suffering a lifetime of pain.”

Yvonne Attwood, who lost her son in an open water swimming incident also took to social media to back up the police line.

She said: “I lost my son swimming where it wasn't safe. Kids don't understand where it's safe. Keep to a swimming baths, please.”

Mark Attwood was one of about eight youngsters swimming in Aldwarke Lock, just off the River Don, in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday, when he drowned in 2023.