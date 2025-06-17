Rother Valley: Police alert as youngsters take to open water near Sheffield to swim during heatwave
South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning over the situation, which has seen children take to the waters in lakes including Rother Valley, near Beighton.
Officers from the force’s Rotherham South safer neighbourhood team said in a statement: “We have been made aware of reports of children swimming in open water this afternoon (Monday 16 June), namely in Rother Valley, Ulley Reservoir and Treeton Dyke.
“We would like to remind people of the dangers of swimming in open water, including rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
“Even the strongest swimmers can get into trouble due to cold water shock , unexpected strong currents and hidden hazards, and the consequences of swimming in open water could be fatal.
“Please think twice and stay out of the water.”
Rotherham Coun Jodi Ryalls backed the police warning on social media, describing the tragic death of Sam Haycock, who jumped into Ulley Reservoir in May 2021 after losing a game of Rock Paper Scissors. She said his father has since warned children in schools of the dangers.
Coun Ryalls said: “Harsh reality is he didn’t come back out alive. He died. H drowned - cold water shock to his system, just like that, gone. His mother, father, brother and the rest of his family and friends are suffering a lifetime of pain.”
Yvonne Attwood, who lost her son in an open water swimming incident also took to social media to back up the police line.
She said: “I lost my son swimming where it wasn't safe. Kids don't understand where it's safe. Keep to a swimming baths, please.”
Mark Attwood was one of about eight youngsters swimming in Aldwarke Lock, just off the River Don, in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday, when he drowned in 2023.