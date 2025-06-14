The city baked during one of the hottest and driest summers the UK has ever experienced in 1976.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to that long, hot summer, showing Millhouses Lido, where crowds flocked to cool down; families enjoying the sun during events including the Sheffield Show and Sheffield Pageant; and shoppers taking a breather on a bustling Fargate.

These nostalgic images also show lost nightclubs, including the cavernous Fiesta club, old shops, and much-missed pubs from the era.

As well as scenes from around Sheffield city centre, they depict life in the suburbs nearly five decades ago, from Crookes and Hillsborough to Attercliffe.

What are your memories of 1976, and do you see anyone you recognise in these photos?

Crookes Valley Park Children in the playground at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, in June 1976

Lido Millhouses Lido, Millhouses Park, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in June 1976

Fargate People relaxing in the sun in Fargate, Sheffield, in 1976