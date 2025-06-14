Sheffield retro: 30 sizzling photos taking you back to 1976, when Sheffield sweltered during long, hot summer

It was a Sheffield summer which no one who lived through it will ever forget.

The city baked during one of the hottest and driest summers the UK has ever experienced in 1976.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to that long, hot summer, showing Millhouses Lido, where crowds flocked to cool down; families enjoying the sun during events including the Sheffield Show and Sheffield Pageant; and shoppers taking a breather on a bustling Fargate.

These nostalgic images also show lost nightclubs, including the cavernous Fiesta club, old shops, and much-missed pubs from the era.

As well as scenes from around Sheffield city centre, they depict life in the suburbs nearly five decades ago, from Crookes and Hillsborough to Attercliffe.

What are your memories of 1976, and do you see anyone you recognise in these photos?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Children in the playground at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, in June 1976

1. Crookes Valley Park

Children in the playground at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, in June 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Millhouses Lido, Millhouses Park, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in June 1976

2. Lido

Millhouses Lido, Millhouses Park, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in June 1976 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

People relaxing in the sun in Fargate, Sheffield, in 1976

3. Fargate

People relaxing in the sun in Fargate, Sheffield, in 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Hillsborough Park during the Sheffield Show on September 3, 1976

4. Sheffield Show

Hillsborough Park during the Sheffield Show on September 3, 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

