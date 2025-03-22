Sheffield Retro: 14 pictures recall short-lived favourite Sheaf Valley Baths, hugely popular in 70s and 80s

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 13:47 BST

For two decades, Sheaf Valley Baths was a favourite destination if you wanted to go swimming in Sheffield.

But less than 20 years after it was opened, it had been closed down.

The swimming pool, situated on the road between Sheffield Station and the Park Square roundabout, was opened in November 1972. It featured a mural by the now disgraced artist, Rolf Harris, who was then one of the biggest celebrities in the country.

But, with Ponds Forge built nearby for the 1991 World Student Games, Sheaf Valley had been closed down by the end of January 1991.

At the time it was opened, it was one of the most modern pools in the city, seeming a whole world away from the Victorian Glossop Road baths.

It had its own high diving boards in a separate, deep, pool area, where children enjoyed leaping from the top boards to enjoy the long plunge into the water.

We have put together a gallery of 14 pictures recalling the pool during its brief, but popular time.

Take a look at them below.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Ther entrance and the front of Sheaf Valley Baths, pictured by The Star in 1973. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

1. Walking past

Ther entrance and the front of Sheaf Valley Baths, pictured by The Star in 1973. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield city centre, pictured in August 1985

2. Busy

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield city centre, pictured in August 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, in July 1972

3. Poolside

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, in July 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield's Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths pictured on August 23, 1973

4. Kerb appeal

Sheffield's Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths pictured on August 23, 1973 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSwimmingCelebrities
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice