But less than 20 years after it was opened, it had been closed down.

The swimming pool, situated on the road between Sheffield Station and the Park Square roundabout, was opened in November 1972. It featured a mural by the now disgraced artist, Rolf Harris, who was then one of the biggest celebrities in the country.

But, with Ponds Forge built nearby for the 1991 World Student Games, Sheaf Valley had been closed down by the end of January 1991.

At the time it was opened, it was one of the most modern pools in the city, seeming a whole world away from the Victorian Glossop Road baths.

It had its own high diving boards in a separate, deep, pool area, where children enjoyed leaping from the top boards to enjoy the long plunge into the water.

We have put together a gallery of 14 pictures recalling the pool during its brief, but popular time.

Take a look at them below.

