The team behind the Our Voices podcast want to hear from men from all walks of life who are prepared to open up about their experiences and the challanges they have faced.

Host Alex Melia has previously spoken to all manner of people, from a Paralympic medalist who overcame a diving accident as a teenager, to the nurse who administered the first Covid vaccine in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross McCarthy, who tragically took his own life, with his partner Charlotte and son Charlie. Ross' dad Mike McCarthy spoke on the Our Voices podcast about what needs to change to stop so many lives being lost to suicide. The Our Voices podcast team are now looking for more men in Sheffield to open up about what it means to be a man in 2022

But one of his most affecting chats to date has been with the ex-BBC and Sky News reporter Mike McCarthy, from Sheffield, whose son Ross tragically took his own life and who has made it his mission to improve mental health provision in the UK.

In it, Mike tearfully described the moments after learning Ross had killed himself, following a long battle with his mental health, and he recalled reading the note his son had left, which he said was ‘full of love’.

He also revealed what he believes must change to stop suicide being the leading killer of men aged under 45 in the UK.

Mike told how Ross, who had a young son and was engaged to be married that summer, could be an ‘extremely positive person’ and a ‘real life force’ but he had suffered from severe depression for more than a decade and had struggled to find a treatment or therapy that worked for him.

“He always made a superhuman effort to pretend he was OK,” said Mike, who added: “Though he couldn’t achieve it he wanted everyone else to achieve the best in terms of happiness.”

‘Vulnerability is not a weakness. It’s time for us to acknowledge that’

He said it was important for people to talk about depression and suicide and to change the language they use, with too many people still using the inaccurate and outdated term ‘committing suicide’.

“Vulnerability is not weakness. It’s time for us all to acknowledge that and until men do acknowledge that we’re not really going to make any headway with bringing those suicide statistics down,” he said.

He added: “We’ve got to have these conversations. It’s got to be regarded in the same way as any physical illness. It’s as nonsensical to say someone committed cancer as it to say they committed suicide.”

Alex wants to help more people like Mike tell their stories through his podcast.

He said: “We’re looking for stories from men on the following areas: mental health, addictions, what it means to be a man in 2022, challenged masculinity, dealing with success and failure, fears, rejections etc.

“We're looking for people who can tell a great story and can articulate themselves well.”

If you have a story you want to share, you can make a short voice recording explaining that story and send it to [email protected]

If selected, you’ll be asked to give up an hour of your time to record the podcast one-to-one on a convenient date.

To listen to the podcast, visit: www.ourvoicespodcast.com.

If you need to talk, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit: www.samaritans.org.