Travellers remain at a former Sheffield airfield used during the making of the new Full Monty TV series, more than three weeks after they arrived.

A number of ‘unauthorised’ travellers ‘breached and occupied’ the old Norton Aerodrome site on Wednesday, March 22, according to Labour councillors representing the Birley ward. Councillors told at the time how council officers had been made aware of the situation and were planning to visit the site for ‘discussions with the group’.

In an update posted yesterday, Wednesday, April 12, councillors Denise Fox, Bryan Lodge and Karen McGowan stated that they were still liaising with Sheffield Council’s environmental officers and with police, who had visited the site. They added: “Environmental officers are continuing to visit the site and will be starting the legal process.”

The former RAF Norton Aerodrome site, off Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, has been occupied by travellers since Wednesday, March 22, according to Birley ward councillors.

The airfield closed in 1965 and there were plans to build a hospital there but the land was later used for driving lessons, from 2014 until 2019. In 2021, the empty hangars and other buildings at the site, which was used as a barrage balloon station to defend against low-flying enemy aircraft during the Second World War, were demolished.

